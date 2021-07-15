The Weather Station, Cadence Weapon, Mustafa Among 2021 Polaris Prize Shortlist Finalists

Daniel Dorsa

News July 15, 2021 6:16 PM By James Rettig

The Weather Station, Cadence Weapon, Mustafa Among 2021 Polaris Prize Shortlist Finalists

Daniel Dorsa

News July 15, 2021 6:16 PM By James Rettig

The Polaris Music Prize, awarded annually to the best Canadian album of the year, has revealed its 2021 shortlist, 10 albums that were picked from the 40-album long list that was revealed last month. The nominees include the Weather Station’s Ignorance (also on our AOTY so far list), Cadence Weapon’s Parallel World, and Mustafa’s When Smoke Rises. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson – Theory Of Ice
Cadence Weapon – Parallel World
DijahSB – Head Above The Waters
Dominique Fils-Aimé – Three Little Words
Mustafa – When Smoke Rises
The OBGMs – The Ends
Klô Pelgag – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs
TOBi – Elements Vol. 1
The Weather Station – Ignorance
Zoon – Bleached Wavves

The winner will be revealed on 9/27, though the Polaris Prize will not have an in-person gala this year to announce it.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bon Jovi’s “I’ll Be There For You”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Forever Your Girl”

    2 days ago

    Veruca Salt’s Louise Post Details The Origins Of “Everlong,” The Foo Fighters Hit About Her

    1 day ago

    How Italian Rockers Måneskin’s Terrible Four Seasons Cover From 2017 Took Over Spotify

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Jodi Blue Heron

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest