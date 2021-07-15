The Weather Station, Cadence Weapon, Mustafa Among 2021 Polaris Prize Shortlist Finalists

The Polaris Music Prize, awarded annually to the best Canadian album of the year, has revealed its 2021 shortlist, 10 albums that were picked from the 40-album long list that was revealed last month. The nominees include the Weather Station’s Ignorance (also on our AOTY so far list), Cadence Weapon’s Parallel World, and Mustafa’s When Smoke Rises. Check out the full list of nominees below.

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson – Theory Of Ice

Cadence Weapon – Parallel World

DijahSB – Head Above The Waters

Dominique Fils-Aimé – Three Little Words

Mustafa – When Smoke Rises

The OBGMs – The Ends

Klô Pelgag – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs

TOBi – Elements Vol. 1

The Weather Station – Ignorance

Zoon – Bleached Wavves

The winner will be revealed on 9/27, though the Polaris Prize will not have an in-person gala this year to announce it.