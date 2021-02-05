For the decade-plus Tamara Lindeman has been releasing Weather Station albums, she’s never stood still for long. From her earliest, more rustic material through country-tinged folk and onto the more muscular folk-rock of her 2017 self-titled album, Lindeman gradually built up from sparse, solo beginnings to a fuller sound. Those first several albums existed in a continuum, but each was different from the last. We already knew Lindeman as someone who was restless, who would not rest on one style for too long. Still: Nothing prepared us for “Robber.”

Last year, Lindeman released “Robber” as the debut single from her new album Ignorance. It was unlike anything she’d released before, a strange song flickering through shadows, elusive and unresolved and lacerated by ghostly improvisations. It was both apocalyptic jazz-rock and a slicker aesthetic than Lindeman had ever adopted, which over the course of subsequent singles “Tried To Tell You” and “Parking Lot” proved that she had also found a way to bring poppier material into her world. This is the tension that exists across the entirety of Ignorance: This is some of the most sophisticated music Lindeman’s made, carefully orchestrated and produced with a glimmering sheen, but it also contains hints of chaos deep within.

As the name suggests, Lindeman was preoccupied with the state of the world, though perhaps not in the way one might assume upon first glance. Ignorance isn’t so much one more missive from several years of tenuous global politics, but is instead more concerned with the literal state of the world. Lindeman became passionate about the climate crisis, and some of Ignorance reflects on wonder and the natural world on the precipice of disaster. Small moments feel all the more profound or portentous, Lindeman finding a way to depict people moving through a disorienting and anxious world that could cease to exist altogether before too long.

On a recent afternoon, we caught up with Lindeman over Zoom so she could walk us through all the dense musical and thematic DNA of Ignorance. Now that you can hear the whole thing for yourself, read along below to find out the stories behind the latest installment in the Weather Station’s stunning body of work.

<a href="https://theweatherstation.bandcamp.com/album/ignorance">Ignorance by The Weather Station</a>

1. “Robber”

As an opening track and lead single, this was a pretty big statement. It really made it feel like a new era for the Weather Station immediately.

TAMARA LINDEMAN: I didn’t expect that song to be the one that captured people’s attention. I thought it was going to be a late-on-the-record oddball. It was the fact that everyone that heard it was like, “It’s the first single, it’s the first track.” I was like, “Wow, OK.” It wound up being one of my favorites, too. Early on I thought it needed to start the record, I thought that would be a controversial opinion.

I’m really proud of this recording. I feel like it was exactly what I wanted. It walks this very fine line of emotions. It’s very menacing but it never fully arrives. It started out as just a drone. It’s just the two chords over an underlying other chord. I was playing it on my little toy keyboard with a ridiculous drum machine beat. That was essentially the song, and then in the studio it was a really nice opportunity to let the band run wild and see where they took it. Each time we played it, it had a very different dynamic range. It was one where the arrangement wasn’t super pinned down other than the drumbeat and some bass and keys. I’m really happy with this one because I feel like it showcases the band, and their instincts as well as mine.

I feel like it goes in a circle and it never arrives anywhere, and I like that. Something I think about with this song, or what I wanted to create in some of the songs, was the density of when you look at a patch of grass. The forms are not — it’s not clean. It’s not a human form. It’s a dense, organic form where a lot of strands go into it. One of my favorite moments was Brodie West, the saxophonist, he came to just one rehearsal before we recorded. He was playing stuff and I was like, “It’s gotta be more dissonant.” Basically we discovered I really liked when he played in pentatonic scales but not in the same key as the song. It just made this magic happen.

A lot of the other Weather Station music is a lot more solo. How much of the process happened with the band, in the studio, in terms of getting the songs to their final form?

LINDEMAN: It was different from song to song. “Robber” was a lot more loose than some of the others. Part of my original plan actually was to arrange the whole album by myself and then force people to play it. I did not finish that, because that was an astronomical amount of work. But there were a couple songs where I did manage to arrange a bunch on midi. In all of the songs, there is this interplay between the drummer Kieran Adams — who I tasked with being very straight, and playing these clear, simple drum parts — and then Philippe Melanson, the percussionist, who was free to improvise and play something different every time. There’s this nice push-pull between control and disorder. They have a really beautiful interplay as musicians.

2. “Atlantic”

There are strains of climate concerns here and elsewhere on the album, but that also mixes with these small, personal moments.

LINDEMAN: I think the theme was just what happened. I wasn’t actually intending for the album to be about climate, but then it just was. What happened more was I was writing a song about what was happening and I was trying to make it personal, or keep out jargon and lingo. I think the heart of it is the emotion. It’s not a political statement, it’s just feelings. I think more than anything the songs came out of that space and at a certain point I decided to embrace that instead of running from it.

I originally thought people would just hear it with whatever emotional context they had in their lives at the time. I think something that’s happened that’s interesting is that a lot of people have caught up to where I was, so it feels very relevant in a way I didn’t expect. I actually thought people wouldn’t really get this record, except for the few people I know who were in the same headspace as I was.

I think where I’m most comfortable as a writer, where I’m strongest, is when I can pin a big emotion to a small moment. When I can describe the moment in a detailed way, a clear and calm way. Then the emotion can flow out of the description of the moment. This is one of those songs. As much as it’s one of the most dramatic, intense songs on the album, it is just a description of a very small moment and thought within that moment. But, of course, that’s the thing about small moments. They hold enormous truths and realities in them.

That was something I loved about this song. And the fact that it’s specifically on the edge of the ocean, which I feel like can be a symbol of destruction and creation in equal measure. There’s a few other songs like that on the album — depending on how you look at them they could be dark or sort of more wondrous.

LINDEMAN: One thing I think about — I love the ocean, I love to look at water, and it’s something that’s intruded on my thoughts in the last few years. What will it be to look out at the ocean in 20 or 30 years? The level of destruction to the national world that will take place in the ocean is really intense. The ocean’s going to bear the brunt. It already has.

To look out at the ocean as a landlocked person, there’s always this excitement of “What is under there? What is going on?” You know it’s this place so full of life. So much happening beneath the surface. That’s one climate grief thing I still struggle with. When we look out what’s going to be happening under the surface, will there still be immense life? But the moment I’m describing [in the song] was a transcendently beautiful one. That’s the point. How do you manage having that knowledge and still wanting to love the world and appreciate it and see its beauty when you know what’s going to happen?

There’s a way that the music actually mimics this scene, too. The pulse of it sounds like wind coming in off the ocean.

LINDEMAN: One of my favorite musical moments on the record is in “Atlantic.” How Christine [Bougie]​ on guitar and Ryan [Driver] on flute just independently of even knowing what the song was about, they started following each other, where one of them would play a melody and one of them would play it back. It just reminded me of birds. Which is funny because the song has birds in the sky, and their playing is that. I wasn’t even singing those final lyrics when we recorded the song, and I just love that they touched on that in such a beautiful way. I really feel like I owe so much to the band on this album. They’re just people who can follow the moment empathically and change what they’re playing from take to take but can still do it with this immense skill.

3. “Tried To Tell You”

I’m thinking more about the video here but there were some related ideas with “Tried To Tell You,” right? Like these moments of natural wonder happening around this person and their failing to notice it.

LINDEMAN: Of course. I think originally it started out as a simple song about a friend who was ignoring — pretending that they weren’t in love, and they were, and anyone could see it. But because I put it on the album and put it in the context of these other songs, I did intend for there to be another layer to that. All of us, essentially. I guess the thing I think about all the time is the way our whole society makes no sense. It’s very ahuman, and we keep falling in love with and embracing things that don’t serve us and in fact hurt us while completely ignoring all the things around us that are healthy and well and caring. I think the depiction of the character as being someone who’s trying to avoid the mystery was pretty clear in the video. I just laid that out visually, basically.

Did your friend figure out he was in love before you showed him this song saying “I tried to tell you”?

LINDEMAN: I did not show him the song, but yes, I think so. [Laughs]

We already talked about how “Robber” was a surprise because it was this weird, sprawling thing. But a lot of these songs are also quite a bit poppier than previous Weather Station albums. The press bio made comparisons to albums like Avalon, The Color Of Spring, Tusk, the first two of which made a lot of sense to me because I did hear a bit of that sophisti-pop element to it.

LINDEMAN: Like anyone, I enjoy that music and I just hadn’t let myself include that influence, I guess. I actively was curious: What would happen to my music if I integrated some new wave stuff? Some drum machine-style playing. In a lot of cases I was asking the band to play robotically but at the same time be human in it. So it’s not dance music, but it’s stealing a bit of dance music. I was wondering what would happen if I did that and if it would still be me. And can I put lyrics over that music that’s different than you’d hear in that context? I just like a challenge, I guess.

You mentioned straight time earlier, and you have previously talked about the idea that by putting things in that kind of rhythmic box, the vocals could do more emotional heavy lifting. That’s curious to me, though, because I also feel like all these songs tap into different emotions partially thanks to those rhythms, whether the kind of glide of “Atlantic” or the catchy lick in the chorus of “Tried To Tell You.”

LINDEMAN: Rhythm was becoming increasingly important as I was touring, I think because I was playing for larger and larger audiences. My sense of rhythm is very esoteric. I want to push and pull the time as I play a song, I want to speed up when I’m feeling excited. I want to slow down and leave a space and have silence.

With the self-titled record, I really loved what I did to change melody and lyrics and how I approached trying to squeeze words into a phrase. Part of that was me trying to play all the roles within my voice, trying to do all the rhythmic and melodic ideas I heard in the song, but just vocally. Part of it [this time] was letting go. I’m going to let the band play a lot of these ideas I have. I’m going to let the band bring the emotion. And most importantly I’m going to let the band set the time. Because I’ve been trying to lead the time and failing, in a way. It’s difficult to follow my time because my time is bad.

Being in front of a huge crowd, it’s interesting: People need something to grab onto. The music I was making was headphone music, because that’s what I listen to. But there is something really powerful about the communal experience of rhythm. Steadiness and a steady beat. It’s a deep, innate, human thing. I was just excited to embrace that.

And part of it, too, was I started writing with this toy keyboard and having this drum accompaniment changed the way I write melodies. For the better, I think. It just made it so much more fun and exciting to write a song. I could divorce it from my playing or my voice. It became that my voice was being carried by the song rather than carrying the song. It gave me a sense of lightness, which is funny because the songs are so much darker than I realized when I was writing them. I think that was a good call, making the music lighter so the songs could be darker.

4. “Parking Lot”

This has this juxtaposition of this little bird scene and you saying “I don’t want to sing tonight.” It seems like a small moment like “Atlantic.”

LINDEMAN: Exactly, it’s just a description of a small moment. I was touring a lot. I spent a lot of time in parking lots outside the club. [Laughs] Black wall, black door, you hear the snare drum being hit over and over again. It’s not a very comfortable place to be. Birds are such a companion when you’re in the urban environment. I think the moment I’m thinking of was maybe in Germany, just watching this bird. I wrote a lot of songs about birds, and this is just the one that wound up on this record.

I guess I was thinking of the expression of: A bird sings the same song over and over again. What does that feel like? Is it different every time? I wondered about a bird’s perception of time. When it’s repeating this song, is it saying something different or is it saying the same thing? I don’t think I made the connection when I was writing it but obviously I’m doing the same thing. [Laughs] I think at the end of touring the self-titled, I was subtly burned out. This sadness was creeping in around the edges that I didn’t know the cause of. That song speaks to that moment, not knowing the cause of this feeling that was seeping in. I feel like I’m making this song seem so much deeper than it is. But it was a small moment that holds a lot of weight for me.

On this and “Tried To Tell You,” I was actively trying to make disco, kind of. Kieran was like, “Are you sure you want me to play this?” I remember him being very resistant on this song in particular. I was like, “Yes!” Also the strings on “Tried To Tell You” and “Parking Lot,” I was thinking Bee Gees. Disco strings. I didn’t realize what I was doing. I wrote those parts as these very jagged, staccato — I love that fierceness, strings can be so lush and emotional and then they’re just harsh. But of course I didn’t realize if you want string players to play like that it’s pretty hard to get them to do it because they’re used to playing orchestral music, which has no time. It was a very funny session. I really was actively trying to write a disco song, and for some reason I thought that was a good idea to pair with this melancholy encounter with a bird.

5. “Loss”

With all the fluttering synth sounds this songs builds off of, I was thinking about your pivot to writing on keys with this album. Was there a moment where you were like, “I just cannot write on guitar right now”?

LINDEMAN: Yeah, none of them were written on guitar at all. I think starting in the summer of 2018 I was trying to write songs on guitar and I found I was just repeating myself, going to the same chords as on the self-titled. I set it aside. My partner actually, was the one who handed me this keyboard. He was completely right. It was a game-changer. In the summer of 2018 I wrote a bunch of songs that didn’t end up on this album, only two of them did. I was writing on my back porch. I think part of it too is it pushed me in a simpler direction because I was pretty much just mashing my hand down on a keyboard like “Well that sounds nice.” I try to disguise this — a bunch of the songs I had to switch keys so they weren’t all in C, classic beginner keyboard style. But I think “Loss” is in C.

I find it interesting how the voicing of a chord can say so much, you know? A few of them, the bass doesn’t change for a long time even though the chords change. The way the two hands shift against each other is what builds the tension and keeps it going. One of my favorite things about “Loss” is this line I ended up playing on a Moog where it undulates. I’m proud of how this record is so simple and straight ahead but there’s a lot of subtle dissonance on it. A lot of the time I’m pushing against the chords even as I’m clearly delineating them. This song is like that: The bass and that undulating line don’t change, and when they do change with each other it feels so much bigger.