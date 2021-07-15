Earlier this year, it was revealed that Danny Boyle would be directing a miniseries centered around Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, based on his 2016 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol. John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, expressed his displeasure at the existence of the miniseries soon after it was announced, saying it is “the most disrespectful shit” and threatening legal action. But Jones and former Sex Pistol drummer Paul Cook have taken to court first. Per Associated Press, they are suing Lydon over the rights to use the band’s songs in the show after he refused to grant them a license.

A lawyer representing Jones and Cook argued that, per an agreement the band made in 1998, licensing requests would be determined on a “majority rules basis.” The lawyer said that the band’s original bassist Glen Matlock and the estate of the late Sid Vicious have sided with Jones and Cook. Lydon, however, says a license cannot be granted without his consent.

No ruling has been made and the court case is expected to continue next week.