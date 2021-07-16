DARE – “Hard To Cope” (Feat. Terror’s Scott Vogel)

July 16, 2021 By Danielle Chelosky

DARE – “Hard To Cope” (Feat. Terror’s Scott Vogel)

New Music July 16, 2021 11:37 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, California straightedge hardcore outfit DARE finally announced their debut full-length Against All Odds, following a bunch of demos, EPs, and singles. The lead single “Different Method” pleased fans with ferocious roars, a blazing breakdown, and guest vocals from Movements’ Patrick Miranda.

The next single, “Hard To Cope,” is out today, and it’s immediately rewarding; the prominent bassline might be the best part, but the metallic riffs make it even better. This time, there’s vocals from Scott Vogel of Terror and World Be Free, who said in a statement: “DARE is my favorite band in hardcore right now…straight edge hardcore from Orange County done to perfection.”

Listen to “Hard To Cope” below.

Against All Odds is out 8/20 on Revelation Records.

