DARE – “Different Method”

The Orange County trio DARE is the type of straight-edge hardcore band who will just bellow the phrase “straight-edge” a bunch of times mid-song. They’re a band working within a lineage, and they’re proud to show that off. They also do that lineage proud. DARE’s version of hardcore is direct and fearsome and impassioned and also pretty catchy. The band released their OC Straight Edge demo back in 2017, and they’ve released a bunch of spare tracks and a self-titled EP in the years since. (Also, drummer Anaiah Lei’s one-man project Zulu released a great EP My People… Hold On last year.) Today, DARE announce their debut album.

Later this summer, DARE will release their full-length LP Against All Odds. First single “Different Method” is a feverish banger that’s all about being straight-edge. Movements’ Patrick Miranda adds vocals, and the song has a video where people tag the DARE name on any available surface. It’s a fast, intense ripper, and you can hear it below.

Against All Odds is out 8/20 on Revelation Records.