Faces Working On First New Music In Almost 50 Years

In 1969, frontman Steve Marriott left the UK blues-rock band the Small Faces to form Humble Pie. The rest of the band changed their name to the Faces, and they recruited two new members from the Jeff Beck Group, singer Rod Stewart and guitarist Ronnie Wood. The Faces released four albums, and they remained a band while Rod Stewart rose to stardom as a solo artist. In 1975, though, the Faces broke up. Shortly thereafter, Ronnie Wood joined the Rolling Stones. Now, the Faces are apparently working on their first new music as a band since 1974.

Ronnie Wood recently gave an interview to The Times, and he mostly talked about his recent bout with cancer. But the 74-year-old Wood also mentioned that he and Mick Jagger have been working on new tracks for a Tattoo You reissue and that he’s also been working on new tracks with Rod Stewart and drummer Kenney Jones, the other two surviving Faces members. Wood doesn’t say a lot about what they’re doing. He merely offers this: “Me, Rod, and Kenney have been recording some new Faces music.”

The Faces played a few reunion shows without Stewart between 2009 and 2011. Stewart intended to reunite with the band when they joined the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2012, but he caught the flue and bowed out. Since then, though, Stewart has rejoined the band for a couple of small private shows. They also closed out the Brit Awards in 2020. Here’s the video of them playing “Stay With Me.”