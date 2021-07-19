The Kid Laroi Situation Is Escalating Rapidly

It has been less than a year since this website published an article headlined “Meet Australian TikTok Emo-Rapper The Kid Laroi, The Sad-Rap Silverchair.” The idea was that this teenager from Waterloo, Australia represented a tipping point for genre-meltdown emo-rap descended from the likes of XXXTentacion, Lil Peep, and Juice WRLD, the poppier side of the music we used to call SoundCloud rap. (It’s more of a TikTok phenomenon now, but then, isn’t everything?) Laroi, my colleague Tom Breihan argued, was analogous to his fellow Australians Silverchair, the teenage rock band that showed up on MTV a year after Kurt Cobain died, marking the point when grunge had become completely commodified. Tom heard in Laroi’s debut album-or-mitxape-or-whatever Fuck Love the full-on corporatization of this emo-rap wave, but he also heard potential for the project to linger in the top 10 the way releases from numbed, melodic sing-rappers like Lil Baby and Gunna and obvious Laroi predecessor Post Malone do:

The album fits so many playlist-friendly algorithmic sweet spots that it’s easy to imagine it having the same kind of legs. And anyway, the Kid Laroi is firmly pitched at the same kids who love those albums. Laroi’s artwork is all anime-based. His collaborators are fellow TikTok rap kids like Lil Tecca and Lil Mosey. His haircut is a messier version of the early-Bieber shag. He’s got Cole Bennett directing his videos. He’s built to stick around, at least for now.

He has more than stuck around. Still a few weeks off from his 18th birthday, Laroi has become not just a rap star but one of the biggest names in all of pop music. He was already making significant headway on this front before 2021. First, a series of collaborations with the late Juice WRLD, who mentored Laroi during Australian tour dates in 2018 and 2019, landed the Kid his first few Hot 100 entries in the US. Fuck Love — with an array of charred nasal melodies, booming minor-key trap beats, and wound-licking distraught howls that positioned him as a mini Post Malone — debuted in the top 10. Three months later, the project shot up to a new #3 peak with the release of its deluxe edition Fuck Love (Savage). And just before Christmas, Laroi released the single that would be his pop breakthrough in earnest.

“Without You” is kind of like “Wonderwall” as sung by Machine Gun Kelly: basic acoustic chord progression; hoarse, almost grunted vocals pushed to the upper limits of their range; a melody that drills straight to your frontal lobe. It is, like most Laroi songs, about the aftermath of a breakup, seasoned with plenty of spite: “So there you go,” he sings on the line that made the track a TikTok hit, “Can’t make a wife out of a ho.” Laroi tears into every bar with a rock-star confidence that belies the self-doubt at the core of the lyrics, almost like folk-rock performed from a nu-metal posture. It is not a rap song in any way, and, as if grabbing the baton from TikTok, pop radio latched on to it fiercely in the early months of 2021.

By the time Miley Cyrus hopped on a remix and invited Laroi to perform it with her on the Elon Musk episode of SNL — at which point people started to notice that Laroi looks at least as much like Thurston Moore as he looks like Justin Bieber — “Without You” had already climbed to #23. The Miley duet pushed it all the way to #8, making it Laroi’s first top 10 hit as a lead artist. All summer, Top 40 stations have kept blasting “Without You,” usually the original solo version. Turn on your local iHeartRadio affiliate and you cannot avoid it. It is one of the biggest hits of the year, and the Kid Laroi has already eclipsed it.

Given all the Justin Bieber comparisons Laroi has attracted, it was perhaps inevitable that the two of them would team up on a song together. And given the stan power and music industry promo energy swirling around the two of them right now, the chances of that collaboration flopping were basically zero. It helps, though, when the too-big-to-fail pop single is also maniacally catchy — which tends to happen when you bring in Charlie Puth as a co-writer and Cashmere Cat as part of the production team.

“Stay,” released two Fridays ago, is pegged for a third version of Fuck Love set for release sometime this summer. It finds Laroi bringing a jolt of pop-punk energy into the brisk ’80s-vintage synth-pop that made Bieber’s recent Justice such a refreshing listen. The hooks are abundant, most notably the upward-darting keyboard riff that serves as the song’s spine and eventually becomes the chorus melody. It’s an intensely fast-paced song — think “Mood” gone “Maniac” — and that tempo works as a launchpad for each singer’s emotional outbursts as they plead with lovers to stick around as an act of charity despite their inability to change.

As far as the lyrics go, “Stay” is a typical Kid Laroi song; begging an ex not to leave despite his own hopeless dirtbag status could not be more on brand for him. But musically it feels like him blasting off into a new frontier of crossover success, planting his flag in an even broader sphere of influence than the Lyrical Lemonade scene where he’s already a superstar. Like Post Malone — and really, so much about Laroi is like Post Malone — the Kid is working multiple lanes at once, recording with street rappers like YoungBoy Never Broke Again and G Herbo while also serving up full-blown assaults on the middle a la “Circles.” It’s working. “Stay” just debuted at #3, becoming by far the biggest hit of Laroi’s career so far.

With the stan armies fully mobilized and the record labels pushing a wave of young stars in hopes of a post-pandemic boom, the Hot 100 is competitive right now. But I wouldn’t be surprised if “Stay” has the juice to surpass BTS and Olivia Rodrigo and become Laroi’s first #1, especially once radio gives it that “Blinding Lights” treatment — and given that “Stay” is basically “Blinding Lights” with the Weeknd’s poise and remove swapped out for heart-on-sleeve theatrics, it’s hard to imagine programmers not turning this song into one of those hits that lingers in heavy rotation for months beyond its expiration date. In terms of cultural imprint, it’s evident that the Kid Laroi is going to become a lot more than a footnote at the end of SoundCloud rap — in part because he may be the one that finally blurs the barriers of that sound so far that it ceases to be rap and becomes something else entirely.