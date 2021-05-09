As promised, Grimes made an appearance on last night’s Elon Musk-hosted episode on Saturday Night Live. She appeared alongside her partner in a Super Mario courtroom sketch playing Princess Peach and says a couple lines. Musk played Wario.

It was Grimes’ Saturday Night Live debut — in a tweet last week, she speculated as to why that is: “The music booker from SNL came to my show once but I literally concussed myself in the first ten mins of the show, blacked out and played a famously horrific set that I have no memory of and I think the booker thinks im the worst live act ever haha but kinda funny anecdote.”

Watch Grimes’ appearance below.

Miley Cyrus was the episode’s actual musical guest. She performed the title track from her latest album, Plastic Hearts, and her recently released remix of the Kid LAROI’s “Without You.” Cyrus also appeared in a short called “Chad On Mars” and sang Dolly Parton in the cold open for the cast’s moms. Here’s all that:

Also, after much speculation, Musk did mention the cryptocurrency dogecoin twice during the show: once in the opening monologue (which featured his mother) and then for a whole segment during Weekend Update. Currently, dogecoin isn’t doing so hot.