Grimes Says She’ll Act On SNL Tonight, Tweets About Dogecoin

News May 8, 2021 3:29 PM By Peter Helman

Grimes’ partner Elon Musk is, somewhat controversially, hosting Saturday Night Live tonight. On Instagram, Grimes said that she will be making an appearance on the episode, writing, “Tune into SNL tonight to watch me try acting!” She also referenced dogecoin, the joke cryptocurrency that Musk frequently talks up on social media. Dogecoin prices, now valued at around 69 cents — a number that I’m sure Elon appreciates — have been surging amidst speculation that Musk will promote the cryptocurrency on SNL. Musk and tonight’s musical guest Miley Cyrus also have tweeted about doge this weekend. See posts below.

Some are wondering why Cyrus is the musical guest on tonight’s episode instead of Grimes. Well:

