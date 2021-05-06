Here’s Miley Cyrus & Elon Musk’s SNL Promo

Well, it’s happening. Much to some (though not all) of the cast members’ chagrin Elon Musk is hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend. Less controversial, it would seem, is musical guest Miley Cyrus, who will appear on the show for a sixth time, this time in support of last year’s Plastic Hearts. In their just-released new promo for the episode, Cyrus and Musk call themselves “wild cards” and Cyrus asks Musk “what’s new,” opposite cast member Cecily Strong. Watch below.

