La Luz – “Watching Cartoons”

Los Angeles trio La Luz have announced their new self-titled album out this fall. It follows their 2018 record Floating Features, as well as last month’s single “In The Country,” which serves as the album opener. “Watching Cartoons” is the new single released today, and it’s accompanied by a video from Nathan Castiel that involves less passive forms of interactions with animated TV.

La Luz is produced by Adrian Younge. Read what he said about working on the album:

We both create music with the same attitude, and that’s what I love about them. They are never afraid to be risky and their style is captivating. I don’t work with many bands, but I love taking chances on people that share the same vision. We both love to be ourselves, and it was an honor to work with them.

Listen to “Watching Cartoons” and check out the album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “In The Country”

02 “The Pines”

03 “Watching Cartoons”

04 “Oh, Blue”

05 “Goodbye Ghost”

06 “Yuba Rot”

07 “Metal Man”

08 “Lazy Eyes and Dune”

09 “Down the Street”

10 “I Won’t Hesitate”

11 “Here On Earth”

12 “Spider House”

La Luz is out 10/22 via Hardly Art.