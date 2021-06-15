La Luz – “In The Country”

A couple of months ago, the LA-via-Seattle trio La Luz returned with their cover of Female Species’ ’60s garage rock obscurity “Tale Of My Lost Love.” This was the first we’d heard from La Luz in a while — since the band released their 2018 album Floating Features and since frontwoman Shana Cleveland dropped her 2019 solo LP Night Of The Worm Moon. But now La Luz have released a new song of their own, and it’s a great one.

La Luz’s new single “In The Country” is an extremely cool piece of spectral, shimmering folk-rock. It’s full of eerie, layered harmonies and reverb-drenched surf-guitar notes, and it absolutely nails its out-of-time pop-psychedelia sound. Band member Lena Simon directed the video, in which La Luz wander through a sunny wilderness.

In a press release, Cleveland says:

I moved to the country a few years ago after living in cities for most of my life. Being out in the middle of nowhere makes it easy to imagine how it would be possible to leave society all together. I love how in this track some of the most unnatural elements of the arrangement (synthesizers, fuzz, effects) create an atmosphere around the instruments that ends up feeling very natural — I can hear bugs buzzing around and bird sounds in different directions.

“In The Country” is out now on Hardly Art.