La Luz – “Tale Of My Lost Love” (Female Species Cover)

Last we heard from the La Luz camp was early 2019, when frontperson Shana Cleveland released her solo album Night Of The Worm Moon. Since then, it seems they started a Patreon to stay afloat during the pandemic. Presumably there’s been some new music shared through that, but the public’s first taste of new La Luz music since 2018’s Floating Features is out today.

The LA-based, Seattle-bred indie band — no relation to the big Kali Uchis/Jhay Cortez hit — is back with a new single called “Tale Of My Lost Love.” It’s a cover of a song by Female Species, a 1960s garage band from Whittier, California who just had their archives reissued by Numero Group, led by teenage sisters Vicki and Ronni Gossett. You can hear both La Luz’s cover and the Female Species original below.

La Luz are playing a livestreamed concert called Live From A Stranger’s House via Bandcamp on May 6. Tickets cost $7, and the show begins at at 9PM ET/6PM PT.