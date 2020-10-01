Kali Uchis – “La Luz” (Feat. Jhay Cortez)

Since releasing her great debut album Isolation in 2018, Kali Uchis has worked with Kaytranada, Thundercat, Little Dragon, and Free Nationals. Late last year, she shared the single “Solita,” which was intended to be the lead single from a whole new album out this year. But “Solita” ended up becoming a standalone single instead, and the rest of her sophomore effort was delayed.

Instead, Uchis shared the To Feel Alive EP, a collection of demos made in quarantine, in April, explaining that the album wasn’t ready yet. In August, she teamed up with Rico Nasty for the track “Aquí Yo Mando.” And now, although there’s still no release date or title, we’re finally getting to hear some more music from that album we’ve been waiting for.

“La Luz,” her new track out today, comes from Uchis’ forthcoming second studio album, her first completely (or nearly completely) Spanish-language project. Produced by J Balvin and Bad Bunny collaborator Tainy, who also produced “Solita,” it features Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Jhay Cortez.

“‘La Luz’ is about the inevitable — that moment when you set your sights on someone and can’t wait to do everything freaky imaginable with them,” Uchis says. “I was so excited to make my version of a Latin pop song because there’s no other song like it on my upcoming album. I love Jhay and Tainy’s music so I was honored to get in the studio with them.” Listen below.