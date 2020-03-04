Little Dragon – “Are You Feeling Sad?” (Feat. Kali Uchis)

New Me, Same Us, the latest album from eclectic Swedish musical mainstays Little Dragon, will drop at the end of this month. After teasing it with lead single “Hold On” a few weeks back, they’ve returned today with one of the immensely appealing collaborations that have become a signature move for the group.

The new “Are You Feeling Sad?” pairs Little Dragon with Kali Uchis, the talented transcultural R&B singer who shares their affinity for teaming up with other artists. (Lately that has included tracks with Kaytranada and Free Nationals plus an appearance in Thundercat’s new video.) Uchis, who has been ramping up to a new album of her own, sounds completely at home over Little Dragon’s lounge-ready hip-hop house music. It’s hard to imagine feeling sad after spending a few minutes with this one.

In a press release, the band writes, “We are super excited Kali features on this track. All of a sudden, at the end of last year, this version appeared in our emails like a beautiful Christmas gift. She put her twist on it and gave the track an amazing energy. Did we mention we also love her?!”

New Me, Same Us is out 3/27 on Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.