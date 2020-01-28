Little Dragon – “Hold On”

The reliable Swedish pop group Little Dragon spent the last couple years putting out a decent collection of one-off tracks. Today, they’re announcing a new full-length album, the follow-up to 2017’s Season High. It’s called New Me, Same Us and it’ll be out at the end of March.

Today, they’re sharing its lead single, the pulsing “Hold On.” “It started out as a slick house track but transformed once Fred played the base through it and we all worked it together,” the band said in a statement. “It became something raw and soulful. It’s a simple groove that makes us dance. We can’t wait to play it live because once we play it live it most certainly will change again.”

Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hold On”

02 “Rush”

03 “Another Lover”

04 “Kids”

05 “Every Rain”

06 “New Fiction”

07 “Sadness”

08 “Are You Feeling Sad?”

09 “Where You Belong”

10 “Stay Right Here”

11 “Water”

New Me, Same Us is out 3/27 via Ninja Tune.