Coldplay Announce New Album Music Of The Spheres Produced By Max Martin

News July 20, 2021 11:12 AM By Tom Breihan

Back in May, Coldplay teamed up with the Swedish pop mastermind Max Martin for the synthed-out single “Higher Power.” There’s more where that came from. Today, Coldplay have announced all the details behind their new album Music Of The Spheres. The LP is coming out in October, and the band recorded the entire thing with Martin, one of the most successful producers in pop history.

In a colorful handwritten note that they’ve posted on Instagram, Coldplay have unveiled all the release plans for the new LP. There’s a new single called “Coloraturaon” coming on Friday, and then we’ll get another single in September. Here’s that note:

Coldplay have also shared a trailer for the LP, which features a whole lot of quick, disorienting song clips and cosmic imagery, as well as its tracklist. Music Of The Spheres has 12 tracks, and five of those tracks have emojis for titles, which seems like the most Coldpay thing that ever Coldplayed. “Human Heart,” the song that Chris Martin and We Are KING debuted on the Glastonbury livestream, is not on the album. Check out the trailer and the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “🪐”
02 “Higher Power”
03 “Humankind”
04 “✨”
05 “Let Somebody Go”
06 “❤️”
07 “People Of The Pride”
08 “Biutyful”
09 “🌎”
10 “My Universe”
11 “♾️”
12 “Coloratura”

Music Of The Spheres is out 10/15 on Parlophone.

