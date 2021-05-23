Watch Coldplay Debut New Song “Human Heart” With We Are KING On Glastonbury Livestream

Watch Coldplay Debut New Song “Human Heart” With We Are KING On Glastonbury Livestream

News May 23, 2021 11:58 AM By Chris DeVille

In place of an in-person event this year, the venerable UK music festival Glastonbury hosted a ticketed livestream event from its longtime venue Worthy Farm. It included the surprise debut of the Smile, a new band with Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood plus drummer Tom Skinner. Also on the bill were former Radiohead acolytes Coldplay, who are in the process of rolling out a new album that may or may not be called Alien Radio.

From the farm, Coldplay debuted a minimal and gospel-tinged new song called “Human Heart.” It found Chris Martin duetting with We Are KING, and many fans on Reddit identified the involvement of Jacob Collier, which the band’s creative director Phil Harvey confirmed on Twitter. In addition to the “Human Heart” debut, Coldplay ran through their current focus single, the Max Martin-produced synthpop track “Higher Power.” Check out footage of both songs below.

