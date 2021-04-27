On April 18, the Twitter account for a website called Alien Radio FM shared its first post, which reads, “Transmission incoming. Standby.” It has since been posting images and videos captioned with coordinates from around the world, always linking to the alienradio.fm website. This is also listed as the official site on Coldplay’s own account, which has been retweeting these dispatches. Along the way there have been various runes and alien symbols, as well as cryptic posters in New York and London. It’s all quite elaborate, but as Billboard points out, fans appear to have cracked the code.

If their detective work is correct, a new Coldplay single called “Higher Power” is dropping on May 7. Here are some of the alleged lyrics: “This joy is electric/ And you’re circuiting through/ I’m so happy that I’m alive/ At the same time as you.” Presumably this will be followed by an album called Alien Radio. I’m sure all will be revealed soon enough, so get ready for a lot more Chris Martin in your feed this spring.