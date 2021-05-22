Watch Radiohead Side Project The Smile Debut On Glastonbury Livestream

News May 22, 2021 7:05 PM By Peter Helman

Watch Radiohead Side Project The Smile Debut On Glastonbury Livestream

News May 22, 2021 7:05 PM By Peter Helman

Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have a new project with drummer Tom Skinner. They’re calling themselves the Smile, after a Ted Hughes poem, and they’re working with regular Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich on production. The band made their debut today at the livestreamed Glastonbury event Live At Worthy Farm, performing a set that opened with a new version of the unreleased Radiohead track “Skirting On The Surface” before moving through seven other groovy, mathy new rock songs. Watch the full performance in three sections below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Roll With It”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Monkey”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen – “Like I Used To”

    3 days ago

    Lollapalooza 2021 Lineup

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest