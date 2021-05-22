Watch Radiohead Side Project The Smile Debut On Glastonbury Livestream
Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have a new project with drummer Tom Skinner. They’re calling themselves the Smile, after a Ted Hughes poem, and they’re working with regular Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich on production. The band made their debut today at the livestreamed Glastonbury event Live At Worthy Farm, performing a set that opened with a new version of the unreleased Radiohead track “Skirting On The Surface” before moving through seven other groovy, mathy new rock songs. Watch the full performance in three sections below.