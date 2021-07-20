Steve Gunn – “Fulton”

Last month, Steve Gunn announced a new album called Other You. At the time, he shared two new songs, the album’s title track and “Reflection.” Today, he’s back with another one.

Gunn’s latest preview of Other You is called “Fulton.” “One night the air went dead on 1010 WINS, the local AM news station in NYC I find myself listening to from time to time,” Gunn said of the track’s inspiration. “Everything stopped for a moment, or at least the radio signal did. The long silence came as a surprise, a gift.”

“Fulton” is a gentle, dusty reflection, with Gunn singing lyrics almost directly paralleling that quote about how “the air went dead on 1010 WINS.” In the song, he talks about how it made the city stand still. And “Fulton” as a song is the exact kind of airy, alluring thing you could imagine popping into someone’s head in a moment like that. Check it out below.

Other You is out 8/27 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here. Gunn also announced a three-night residency at LA’s Gold Diggers. It runs 9/9-9/11 and will be the first chance to see him play new material with a full band.