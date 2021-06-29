Steve Gunn – “Other You” & “Reflection”

By James Rettig

Steve Gunn has announced a new album called Other You, the follow-up to 2019’s The Unseen In Between. For this one, the Brooklyn-based musician made his way out to Los Angeles to record it with producer Rob Schnapf. A bunch of notables contributed to the album as well, including Juliana Barwick, Mary Lattimore, Bridget St. John, Jeff Parker, and Bill MacKay.

Here’s Gunn on the name Other You: “I came up with this title when we were recording vocals and Rob was very into harmonies. There was a third part and I just couldn’t find the note. I couldn’t vocalize it. He went in and took my voice and put it into his computer program, then he could playback and ‘sing’ the note with my voice using the computer. And he said, ‘Sing to the other you.’ So I was singing along to myself singing a note I couldn’t sing.”

Today, Gunn is introducing the album with two songs, the title track and one called “Reflection.” Listen to both below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Other You”
02 “Fulton”
03 “Morning River”
04 “Good Wind”
05 “Circuit Rider”
06 “On The Way”
07 “Protection”
08 “The Painter”
09 “Reflection”
10 “Sugar Kiss”
11 “Ever Feel That Way”

Other You is out 8/27 via Matador Records.

