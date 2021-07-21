Porches – “Okay”

Porches – “Okay”

New Music July 21, 2021 10:33 AM By James Rettig

Porches are back to rocking out, mostly. Aaron Maine has spent the last couple years off in watery synth land, but he’s made his way back to crisp guitars for his upcoming new full-length, All Day Gentle Hold !. “I recorded this album in my room between October 2019 and April 2021,” Maine said in a statement. “The world was flipped and I wanted to make something injected with as much love, urgency, and lust for humanity as I possibly could.”

That renewed driving sound was introduced with last year’s “I Miss That,” which appears on the album, and continued by his new single, “Okay,” which is out now. It’s a breezy blast of dry drums and acoustic guitars with a chorus that sucks you in like a vortex.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Lately”
02 “I Miss That”
03 “Okay”
04 “Swimming Big”
05 “Back3School”
06 “Swarovski”
07 “Watergetsinside”
08 “In A Fashion”
09 “Inasint”
10 “Grab The Phone”
11 “Comedown Song (Gunk)”

All Day Gentle Hold ! is out 10/8 via Domino. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig

Comments

