Porches – “I Miss That”

Porches’ Aaron Maine released a new album, Ricky Music, at the beginning of the year right as lockdown started. This summer, he’s remixed Girlpool and helped out his bud Dev Hynes to remix Tame Impala, and today he’s back with a new song of his own, “I Miss That.”

On it, Maine continues down the path of melding together the rock music he started out making and his synthier experiments as of late. It’s driving and a little hazy, as Maine gives shapes to his regrets: “I couldn’t believe what I had/ So I threw it away, I was bad,” he warbles. “Just thinking I liked that, I liked that, I liked that / I miss that, I miss that, I miss that.” Check it out below.

“I Miss That” is out now via Domino.