Dev Hynes, Porches, & Lydia Ainsworth Remix Girlpool’s “Like I’m Winning It”

Earlier this year, Girlpool released the one-off single “Like I’m Winning It,” which brought the band’s sound in a moodier, dancey direction. It sounded primed for a remix, and today the band has shared an EPs worth of three different ones. Dev Hynes, Porches, and Lydia Ainsworth all provided their own versions of the track. “It’s really cool to hear our song realized differently by artists we admire. Each remix is so unique and unexpected,” Girlpool said in a statement. Check out all three below.

The Touch Me (It’s Like I’m Winning It) Remix EP is out now via Anti-.