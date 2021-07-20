After a flurry of promo in Las Vegas last weekend, Kanye West is hosting a listening party for his new album Donda at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Thursday night. The timing of the event implied that the album would be out Friday, and now Kanye has confirmed as much in a new ad for Beats Studio Buds that debuted during Game 6 of the NBA Finals tonight.

The ad stars Sha’Carri Richardson, the elite sprinter who was controversially left off the US Olympic team after testing positive for legal marijuana. “Sha’Carri doesn’t need you to let her do anything,” the YouTube caption reads, before asserting, “DONDA is officially out in 48 hours!” The footage is soundtracked by the Donda track “No Child Left Behind.” “Never count on y’all, always count on God,” Kanye sings against a wash of organ. “He’s done miracles on me.”

The current ad also reveals that Apple Music will livestream the Donda listening party in Atlanta, which starts at 8PM ET. Watch below.

Donda is out 7/23 on Def Jam, and here, let me hold that football in place for you, Charlie Brown. According to Richardson’s Instagram post, another ad featuring another new Kanye song is coming Wednesday.