Abstract Mindstate – “A Wise Tale” (Prod. Kanye West)

Don’t feel bad if you never heard of Abstract Mindstate, a Chicago conscious rap duo who were active during the late ’90s and early ’00s. The group never made a huge impact when they were first around, but early collaborator Kanye West always loved them. West is about to release his own album Donda this week, and he’s also spearheaded the reunion of Abstract Mindstate, and he’s produced an entire album for the duo. It’ll come out in a couple of weeks.

Abstract Mindstate members EP Da Hellcat and Olskool Ice-Gre are both Chicago natives, and they met when both were students at Jackson State University. The duo’s one album, 2001’s We Paid Let Us In!, had production from Kanye West, who wasn’t yet a superstar but who was definitely on the rise. West also produced tracks for the group’s sophomore LP Still Paying, but the album never came out, and the group broke up.