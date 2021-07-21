The Louisville rapper EST Gee started up a mixtape blitz in 2019, and he’s been on a steady rise ever since. EST Gee doesn’t sing, and he does’t mumble. Instead, he talks about grimy street stuff in a grave, controlled mutter that makes him sound tense all the time, even when he’s stunting. He’s got a great ear for beats, leaning into an icy Memphis-centric production style that pairs nicely with his coiled, stressed energy. EST Gee doesn’t sound like a prospective pop star or anything, but he’s definitely on a serious upward trajectory, and there’s a whole lot of potential in his new album.

EST Gee signed with Yo Gotti’s CMG label earlier this year, and he’s recently turned up on singles from Jack Harlow and Lil Baby. On his new album Bigger Than Life Or Death, he teams up with a whole lot of guest stars, including Lil Baby, Young Thug, Future, 42 Dugg, Pooh Shiesty, Rylo Rodriguez, and label boss Yo Gotti. This guy is clearly getting a push.

Even with all those big stars on the album, though, Bigger Than Life Or Death never loses its sense of personlity. EST Gee sounds hard and paranoid throughout, and the guests, by and large, find his wavelength and meet him there. Stream the album below.

Bigger Than Life Or Death is out now on CMG/Interscope.