Lil Baby – “Real As It Gets” (Feat. EST Gee)

Last year was a triumphant time for the young Atlanta melodic-trap star Lil Baby. Baby’s album My Turn was one of the biggest of 2020, and he also found new levels of critical respect with the protest song “The Bigger Picture.” In December, on his 26th birthday, Baby released the victory-lap singles “Errbody” and “On Me”; “On Me,” in particular, has lingered as a streaming hit. And today, Baby has come out with his first new single of 2021.

Baby’s new track “Real As It Gets” is a simple, hypnotic declaration of dominance. It features a verse from the surging Kentucky rapper EST Gee, whose punchier style contrasts nicely with Baby’s melodic float. Baby delivers his lyrics with fast fluidity, but he makes them sound like a chant or an incantation. The song itself doesn’t exactly stand out in Baby’s catalog, but it’s an effective piece of work. Baby had teased “Real As It Gets” on Instagram Live a couple of times, and now it has a proper release.

“Real As It Gets” has a video from director Caleb Jermale, and it’s a fairly chaotic affair — the camera following Baby and his friends through streets and strip clubs. (This is one of those videos where we get cut-outs and sound effects interrupting the flow of the song.) Still, the song goes hard. Check it out below.