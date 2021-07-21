Yvette – “For A Moment”

New Music July 21, 2021 3:39 PM By James Rettig

Last month, Yvette announced a new album, How The Garden Grows, the project’s first release since 2015’s Time Management EP. They led off with the shadowy, squelching “B61” and today they’re back with another new one, “For A Moment,” an expansive and yearning one that lands somewhere adjacent to Animal Collective.

“I was mindlessly playing chords through a pitch shifter, and then a goofy drumbeat came through, and I laughed at how mainstream and pop-oriented it all sounded, so I began facetiously singing a vocal line I thought would match this fake pop track,” Noah Kardos-Fein said in a statement. “When I stopped, I realized I’d actually stumbled on something catchy, melancholy, and kind of weird. It became a song about taking a chance.”

How The Garden Grows is out 9/17 via Western Vinyl. Pre-order it here.

