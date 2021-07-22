Watch Lorde Get Drunk With Seth Meyers

Lorde is getting ready to release the new album Solar Power, and she shared her single “Stoned At The Nail Salon” yesterday. At the time that the song came out, however, Lorde was not stoned at the nail salon. Instead, right around there, she was getting shitfaced in a New York bar with Seth Meyers.

Meyers’ Late Night has a recurring segment called Day Drinking, in which he and a celebrity get stupid drunk and play goofy games. Meyers doesn’t do the Day Drinking thing too often, presumably because it would have some pretty intense health effects. But when he does it, it’s a delight. (The one with Rihanna in 2019? Good stuff.) This segment fit nicely with Lorde’s current run of late-night TV hijinks, and it proved to be a pretty good time, though it sure looked like Meyers got a whole lot more lit than Lorde.

On Lorde’s segment, Meyers and Lorde drank cocktails named after Lorde songs, and they played trivia games based on New Zealand slang and actual royals. (Best exchange: “Do you feel like you’re with a New Zealander now?” “No, I feel like I’m with somebody from, like, a Ben Affleck movie.”) They also attempted to paint Lorde’s Melodrama cover, and Meyers finished it with a spirited rendition of “Green Light.”

Meyers basically devoted his entire show to Lorde last night. The episode also featured Lorde performing “Stoned At The Nail Salon” live for the first time, singing on a flower-strewn stage and looking very peaceful. Lorde also talked to Meyers about, among other things, needing an IV drip after shooting the Day Drinking segment. Watch it all happen below.

Solar Power is out 8/20 on Republic.