Watch Lorde Perform “Solar Power” For The First Time On Stephen Colbert’s Rooftop

Last month, Stephen Colbert interviewed Lorde, whose new album Solar Power comes out in August. At the time, Colbert was already hosting guests and audiences in his studio, but Lorde wasn’t there; Colbert interviewed her remotely. During their conversation, though, Lorde promised that she would come see Colbert at his studio. Last night, she made good on her promise. In the rooftop of Colbert’s Manhattan studio, Lorde performed her big single “Solar Power” live for the first time.

Last night’s Colbert was actually the first time Lorde performed anywhere in a couple of years. (According to Setlists.FM, Lorde sang a couple of songs in Christchurch in 2019, but she hasn’t done a full set anywhere since 2018.) With the rooftop setup, Lorde didn’t have an audience beyond crew members and Colbert himself, but she remains a fascinating performer, and the performance itself was a cool bit of television theater.

Lorde’s live version of “Solar Power” sounded pretty much exactly like the recorded one. She dressed the same as she did for the “Solar Power” video, which seemed a bit incongruous on an overcast New York day. With her band arrayed in a semicircle around her, Lorde sang on an ad hoc stage that seemed to be made entirely out of mirrors. This was a spectacle. Watch it happen below.

Solar Power is out 8/20.