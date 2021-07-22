The Rolling Stones Announce Fall 2021 US Stadium Tour

In February of 2020, the Rolling Stones announced an American stadium tour. For obvious reasons, that did not happen. Instead, the Stones busied themselves with other things. They played the Together At Home TV special. They made business plans — a London retail store, a dramatic TV series, stuff like that. But now, the Stones are getting ready to return to the road. In a couple of months, they’ll be playing American stadiums once again.

Today, the Stones announced the return of their No Filter tour, which last crossed North America in 2019. This time around, they’ll play 13 dates over two months, all in stadiums. The touring itinerary looks a lot like the one that the Stones announced last year, though they were unable to reschedule their planned shows in Vancouver, Cleveland, and Buffalo. If you bought tickets to see the Stones a year and a half ago, your tickets are still good. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

9/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome At America’s Center

9/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

10/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

10/13 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz And Heritage Festival

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

10/29 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

11/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

11/15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

11/20 – Austin, TX @ Circuit Of The Americas