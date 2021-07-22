The Rolling Stones Announce Fall 2021 US Stadium Tour

Rich Fury/Getty Images

News July 22, 2021 10:05 AM By Tom Breihan

The Rolling Stones Announce Fall 2021 US Stadium Tour

Rich Fury/Getty Images

News July 22, 2021 10:05 AM By Tom Breihan

In February of 2020, the Rolling Stones announced an American stadium tour. For obvious reasons, that did not happen. Instead, the Stones busied themselves with other things. They played the Together At Home TV special. They made business plans — a London retail store, a dramatic TV series, stuff like that. But now, the Stones are getting ready to return to the road. In a couple of months, they’ll be playing American stadiums once again.

Today, the Stones announced the return of their No Filter tour, which last crossed North America in 2019. This time around, they’ll play 13 dates over two months, all in stadiums. The touring itinerary looks a lot like the one that the Stones announced last year, though they were unable to reschedule their planned shows in Vancouver, Cleveland, and Buffalo. If you bought tickets to see the Stones a year and a half ago, your tickets are still good. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:
9/26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome At America’s Center
9/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium
10/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
10/13 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz And Heritage Festival
10/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
10/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
10/29 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
11/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
11/15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
11/20 – Austin, TX @ Circuit Of The Americas

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings”

    3 days ago

    Lorde – “Stoned At The Nail Salon”

    1 day ago

    The War On Drugs – “Living Proof”

    3 days ago

    Kanye West Throws Listening Party At Vegas Church For New Album Reportedly Out This Week

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest