Beach Road Weekend 2022 Brings Beck, Wilco, Lucy Dacus, & More To Martha’s Vineyard

News July 22, 2021 2:36 PM By Peter Helman

The 2022 edition of the Beach Road Weekend festival will bring Beck, Wilco, Lucy Dacus, the Avett Brothers, Khruangbin, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Lord Huron, Dawes, Bully, and more to two stages at Veterans Memorial Park on Martha’s Vineyard from August 26-28.

“We have been working on this lineup for the past two years, building relationships and connecting with artists that we know will keep our audience dancing on their feet for three days straight,” says organizer Adam Epstein. “This is going to be the biggest party the Island has ever seen, and we can’t wait to share this incredible experience with everyone.”

Discounted $99 Weekend Passes will go on sale at Vineyard Haven businesses on the island starting at noon on July 25. General admission three day passes will start at $175.

