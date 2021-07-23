MØL – “Photophobic”

MØL – “Photophobic”

New Music July 23, 2021 11:12 AM By Peter Helman

Erstwhile blackgaze posterchildren Deafheaven may have moved on to gentler pastures, but MØL are more than happy to pick up the torch. The Danish band’s 2018 album Jord was one of our favorites of the year, and today they’re announcing the follow-up Diorama, their first for Nuclear Blast, and sharing its lead single. “‘Photophobic’ is centered around denial and self-deception. Fear of exposure of one’s past,” vocalist Kim Song Sternkopf explains. “The song encapsulates the dread of forcefully venturing through the painful but nonetheless important places of one self and your history.”

“Writing our debut Jord seemed like the culmination of our first two EPs,” Nicolai Busse Bladt adds. “We had achieved a sound and an approach to creating music that is distinctly ours. Diorama is both refinement and exploration. I wanted to refine our sound, melodies, and compositions, but also push the boundaries of our music and explore new paths and things we haven’t done before. Our approach to music has never been restricted by any dogmas and we’re stalwart believers in eclecticism.” Listen to “Photophobic” below.

Diorama is out 11/5 via Nuclear Blast.

