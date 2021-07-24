Kanye West Reportedly Pushing Donda To 8/6

News July 24, 2021 11:21 AM By Peter Helman

Did anyone really believe that Donda was actually going to come out yesterday? Kanye West showed up nearly two hours late to his own listening party in Atlanta on Thursday night, and he was reportedly working on the album right up until it starting blasting over the stadium speakers. Friday came and went with no word on Donda. And now media personality Justin Laboy, who has been offering updates on the album’s progress for the past few days, has said that it’s being delayed again.

“KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH,” Laboy tweeted last night. “THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE ❤️ HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS 🙏🏾 #DONDA #RESPECTFULLY”

Can he stick to this deadline? Tune in in two weeks to find out!

