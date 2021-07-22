Kanye West is seemingly on track to release his new album, Donda, at midnight. Rumors started circulating about a new West album last weekend and he threw a listening party for it at a Las Vegas church on Sunday. He’s holding an even larger listening party tonight, which was scheduled to start at 8PM ET and got started around 9:50PM, at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The event is sold out (West reportedly gifted 5,000 tickets to faculty, staff, and students from the city’s HBCUs, per WABE) but it will be streaming live for Apple Music subscribers. If you are one of those, you can watch it here. We’ll update this post with any pertinent info as it happens.

According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian and all four of their children are in attendance at the listening party. Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye earlier this year.

A couple days ago, West previewed a new song called “No Child Left Behind” in an advertisement starring Sha’Carri Richardson, the elite sprinter who was controversially left off the US Olympic team after testing positive for legal marijuana.

This will be West’s first album since 2019’s Jesus Is King.