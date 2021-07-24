Liz Phair Cancels Tour With Alanis Morissette & Garbage, Cat Power Will Fill In

Last year, Alanis Morissette had a big tour with Liz Phair and Garbage lined up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her iconic album Jagged Little Pill. The pandemic messed those plans up, obviously, but last month, Morissette announced that the tour had been rescheduled for this August. Yesterday, though, Liz Phair announced that she was pulling out of the tour, with Cat Power taking her place on the bill.

“Sadly, due to unforeseen circumstances, I won’t be able to join Alanis & Garbage on tour this summer,” Phair wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I’m incredibly disappointed as I was looking forward to seeing all of your beautiful faces. Shoutout to Alanis, Garbage, and Cat Power, who I know will put on an incredible show. Hope to see you all soon!”

The tour is set to begin, without Liz Phair, on August 12th at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, Texas.