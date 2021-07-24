Liz Phair Cancels Tour With Alanis Morissette & Garbage, Cat Power Will Fill In

Noam Galai/Getty Images

News July 24, 2021 12:24 PM By Peter Helman

Liz Phair Cancels Tour With Alanis Morissette & Garbage, Cat Power Will Fill In

Noam Galai/Getty Images

News July 24, 2021 12:24 PM By Peter Helman

Last year, Alanis Morissette had a big tour with Liz Phair and Garbage lined up to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her iconic album Jagged Little Pill. The pandemic messed those plans up, obviously, but last month, Morissette announced that the tour had been rescheduled for this August. Yesterday, though, Liz Phair announced that she was pulling out of the tour, with Cat Power taking her place on the bill.

“Sadly, due to unforeseen circumstances, I won’t be able to join Alanis & Garbage on tour this summer,” Phair wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I’m incredibly disappointed as I was looking forward to seeing all of your beautiful faces. Shoutout to Alanis, Garbage, and Cat Power, who I know will put on an incredible show. Hope to see you all soon!”

The tour is set to begin, without Liz Phair, on August 12th at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, Texas.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Satisfied”

    1 day ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    22 hours ago

    Lorde – “Stoned At The Nail Salon”

    3 days ago

    Halsey Says No More Interviews After Magazine “Deliberately Disrespected” Their Pronouns

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest