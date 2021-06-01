Alanis Morissette, Garbage, & Liz Phair Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Last year was supposed to be a big year for Alanis Morissette. Her jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill started doing previews on Broadway in December of 2019, and Morissette had also planned to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her monster 1995 LP Jagged Little Pill with a huge tour alongside fellow ’90s veterans Garbage and Liz Phair. The pandemic messed those plans up, but the musical is still up for a bunch of Tonys, and now that big tour has been rescheduled.

Morissette’s big tour now kicks off in August, and it’s got a few more dates added on. Garbage and Liz Phair are still on board, and both of them will get the chance to play some new music. This Friday, Phair will release Soberish, her first new album in more than a decade. Meanwhile, Garbage will drop their new LP No Gods No Masters next week.

Morissette will follow her US tour by taking Liz Phair along with her on a European trek. And Morissette has also announced fall 2022 shows in Australian, New Zealand, and the Philippines. Check out all of her dates below.

TOUR DATES:

8/12 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater *@

8/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *@

8/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *@

8/17 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre *@

8/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Ithink Financial Amphitheatre *@

8/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *@

8/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *@

8/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *@

8/25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *@

8/26 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *@

8/28 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre @*

8/29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *@

8/31 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *@

9/01 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *@

9/03 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *@

9/04 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *@

9/05 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *@

9/08 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *@

9/10 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *@

9/11 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *@

9/12 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *@

9/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *@

9/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *@

9/18 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *@

9/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *@

9/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *@

9/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *@

9/25 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *@

9/27 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *@

9/29 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *@

9/30 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *@

10/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *@

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion *@

10/05-06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *@

10/28 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena @

10/29 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena @

10/31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome @

11/02 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena @

11/06 – Warsaw, Poland @ Expo XXI @

11/08 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum @

11/10 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi @

11/11 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center @

11/13 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena @

11/15 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena @

11/16 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena ^

11/18 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro @

11/21 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena @

11/23-24 – London, UK @ The O2 @

11/25 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena @

11/05/22 – Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena ^

11/08/22 – 11/09/22 – Melbourne, Australia Australia at Rod Laver Arena ^

11/11/22 – Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena ^

11/14/22 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena ^

11/18/22 – 11/19/22 – Manila, Philippines @ MOA Arena %

* with Garbage

@ with Liz Phair

^ with Julia Stone

% with Up Dharma Down