Liz Phair – “Spanish Doors”

Today Phair has shared the album’s opening track, “Spanish Doors,” and revealed that it will be out on June 4. She says the new single is “about the fracturing of a beautiful life, when everything you counted on is suddenly thrown up for grabs.” Her statement continues, “I drew inspiration from a friend who was going through a divorce, but the actions in the lyrics are my own. I relate to hiding out in the bathroom when everyone around you is having a good time but your life just fell apart. You look at yourself in the mirror and wonder who you are now, shadows of doubt creeping into your eyes. Just a few moments ago you were a whole, confident person and now you wonder how you’ll ever get the magic back.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Spanish Doors”

02 “The Game”

03 “Hey Lou”

04 “In There”

05 “Good Side”

06 “Sheridan Side”

07 “Ba Ba Ba”

08 “Soberish”

09 “Soul Sucker”

10 “Lonely Street”

11 “Dosage”

12 “Bad Kitty”

13 “Rain Scene”

Soberish is out 6/4 on Chrysalis. Pre-order it here.