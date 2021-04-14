Liz Phair – “Spanish Doors”

New Music April 14, 2021 12:15 AM By Chris DeVille

New Music April 14, 2021 12:15 AM By Chris DeVille

After 18 months of buildup, Liz Phair’s new album Soberish finally has a release date. Phair first teased the new full-length — her first since 2010 and first with Exile In Guyville producer Brad Wood since 1998 — in an interview with Stereogum in October 2019. That conversation marked the release of the album’s lead single “Good Side.” Soberish was supposed to drop last year, but the pandemic pushed back its release, so the only new Phair songs in 2020 were the ones she whipped up quickly using Twitter’s new Voice feature. But in February of this year she re-initiated the Soberish rollout with “Hey Lou,” a tribute to Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson.

Today Phair has shared the album’s opening track, “Spanish Doors,” and revealed that it will be out on June 4. She says the new single is “about the fracturing of a beautiful life, when everything you counted on is suddenly thrown up for grabs.” Her statement continues, “I drew inspiration from a friend who was going through a divorce, but the actions in the lyrics are my own. I relate to hiding out in the bathroom when everyone around you is having a good time but your life just fell apart. You look at yourself in the mirror and wonder who you are now, shadows of doubt creeping into your eyes. Just a few moments ago you were a whole, confident person and now you wonder how you’ll ever get the magic back.”

Hear “Spanish Doors” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Spanish Doors”
02 “The Game”
03 “Hey Lou”
04 “In There”
05 “Good Side”
06 “Sheridan Side”
07 “Ba Ba Ba”
08 “Soberish”
09 “Soul Sucker”
10 “Lonely Street”
11 “Dosage”
12 “Bad Kitty”
13 “Rain Scene”

Soberish is out 6/4 on Chrysalis. Pre-order it here.

Eszter+David

Chris DeVille Staff

