Alanis Morissette Musical Leads Tony Nominations

The Tony Awards just announced their 2020 nominations, and I’m here to remind you that the Alanis Morisette jukebox musical leads the field with 15 nods. As Playbill points out, Jagged Little Pill — named for Morissette’s wildly popular and influential 1995 debut album — received a nomination in every eligible category, including writer Diablo Cody, director Diane Paulus, and all six acting categories.

The Alanis musical narrowly edges out Moulin Rouge!, which boasts 14 nominations. Those two plus Tina: The Tina Turner Musical are all up for Best Musical, which leaves the other eligible production, the Percy Jackson musical The Lightning Thief, out in the cold.

Because the coronavirus pandemic shut down Broadway in March, only 18 musicals are up for consideration this year. The Tonys were supposed to air live on CBS back in June but were postponed to sometime this fall or winter. The Broadway League and American Theatre Wing have yet to announce the date of this year’s ceremony, which will presumably be virtual.

A full list of the nominees is available here.