Last summer, From Within Records featured a hardcore compilation called One Scene Unity. That one featured 15 different bands bashing out new tracks. Groups like Restraining Order, Seed Of Pain, and Hangman contributed heat, and the Hudson Valley band Age Of Apocalypse pretty much made their name with their anthemic track “The Balance.” Over the weekend, From Within released a second One Scene Unity compilation, with a whole new set of bands.

It would’ve been fun if the second entry in the One Scene Unity series was called Two Scene Unity, but maybe that would’ve implied that it featured two actual scenes. (If there was, like, a half-hardcore and half-bachata comp called Two Scene Unity, I’d be in, but I don’t know how many other people would be down.) In any case, One Scene Unity, Vol. 2 pulls in even more bands and presents a version of the hardcore world that’s energized and ready to throw down again.

One Scene Unity, Vol. 2 has new tracks from bands like Mindforce, Dead Heat, Raw Brigade, Pain Of Truth, Final Nerve, and Kruelty. This isn’t exactly a full survey of the hardcore world in all its diversity. The songs on this compilation cover a fair amount of variety, but they’re mostly rooted in disrespectful, metallic face-ripper music. But if you happen to be into disrespectful, metallic face-ripper music, then the comp is a bounty of riches. That Dead Heat song goes hard. Stream the full compilation below.

One Scene Unity, Vol. 2 is out now on From Within Records, and you can get it here.