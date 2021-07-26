Watch Orange Cassidy Join Members Of Touché Amoré, Vein, Pup, More For Hardcore Cover Of Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind”

The AEW wrestler Orange Cassidy is an unlikely hero for our times. If you don’t watch wrestling, Cassidy’s whole gimmick is that he’s constantly bored by everything about him, and he can’t be bothered to actually do shit. He wrestles with his sunglasses on and his hands in his pockets, and whenever he does fire up and start beating someone’s ass, it’s overwhelmingly exciting. Cassidy has gone from cult-hero status to full-blown headliner, and now AEW has shelled out the money to start using the Pixies classic “Where Is My Mind” as his entrance music. Today, Cassidy has shown up on a hardcore version of “Where Is My Mind,” the latest video from the Two Minutes To Late Night series.

Cassidy doesn’t actually do anything on the Two Minutes To Late Night cover of “Where Is My Mind.” He just mutters something about not talking to him about Fight Club on the intro, and then he gives bored glances at the camera throughout. This is fine. It would violate the whole Orange Cassidy persona for him to do anything requiring actual effort. Instead, we get a pretty kickass bottom-heavy version of “Where Is My Mind” from a whole lot of punk and hardcore heavyweights, with Cassidy just slumping around in the background.

Touché Amoré/Hesitation Wounds leader Jeremy Bolm sings lead on this “Where Is My Mind,” and he puts all the impressive emotive force of his scream into it. The rest of the one-off band includes Pup’s Steve Sladkowski and Bloodbather’s Salem Fex on guitar, Vein.Fm’s Jon Lhaubouet on bass, and God’s Hate/Twitching Tongues co-leader Colin Young on drums. As always Two Minutes To Late Night mastermind Jordan Olds joins in. Everyone clearly seems to be having a blast. Check it out below.

Check out the Two Minutes To Late Night Patreon here.