박혜진 Park Hye Jin – “Whatchu Doin Later”

New Music July 26, 2021 12:27 PM By Danielle Chelosky

박혜진 Park Hye Jin – “Whatchu Doin Later”

New Music July 26, 2021 12:27 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this month, 박혜진 Park Hye Jin announced her debut full-length Before I Die after releasing a long thread of collaborative singles with artists like Blood Orange, Clams Casino, Take A Daytrip, and Nosaj Thing. Those won’t be featured on the album, though; it has no guests and it’s produced entirely by her.

The lead single “Let’s Sing Let’s Dance” was a synthy, atmospheric ballad, showcasing a layer of emotion and slowness. This new single out today, “Whatchu Doin Later,” is almost the opposite; it’s a detached trap anthem, which provides an intriguing contrast.

Listen to “Whatchu Doin Later” below.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Satisfied”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Baby Don’t Forget My Number”

    7 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    Halsey Says No More Interviews After Magazine “Deliberately Disrespected” Their Pronouns

    4 days ago

    Kanye West’s Donda Ends With Surprise Last-Minute Jay-Z Collab

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest