박혜진 Park Hye Jin – “Whatchu Doin Later”
Earlier this month, 박혜진 Park Hye Jin announced her debut full-length Before I Die after releasing a long thread of collaborative singles with artists like Blood Orange, Clams Casino, Take A Daytrip, and Nosaj Thing. Those won’t be featured on the album, though; it has no guests and it’s produced entirely by her.
The lead single “Let’s Sing Let’s Dance” was a synthy, atmospheric ballad, showcasing a layer of emotion and slowness. This new single out today, “Whatchu Doin Later,” is almost the opposite; it’s a detached trap anthem, which provides an intriguing contrast.
Listen to “Whatchu Doin Later” below.