Dry Cleaning – “Bug Eggs” & “Tony Speaks!”

English post-punks Dry Cleaning, a recent-vintage Band To Watch, have been having a good year with the recent release of their debut full-length New Long Leg. Today they’re back with two new songs, “Bug Eggs” and “Tony Speaks!” Both are easygoing with the band’s signature spoken word vocals, deadpanning weird lyrics mixed in with hard-hitting confessions like, “When I think back to some of the ways I’ve allowed myself to be treated I cringe.”

“’Bug Eggs’ is about the confidence that comes with age, fragility and sexual desire,” vocalist Florence Shaw said in a statement. “The lyrics to ‘Tony Speaks!’ were written days after the Conservative party won the December 2019 UK election. I was thinking about climate change, environmental catastrophes and political campaigning.”

Listen to the songs below.

“Bug Eggs” b/w “Tony Speaks!” is out now on 4AD.