Dry Cleaning – “Unsmart Lady”

Over the last several months, Band To Watch alums Dry Cleaning have been slowly rolling out their debut album New Long Leg. Back in November, they released the great “Scratchcard Lanyard,” which ranked amongst our favorite songs that week. Since then we’ve heard “Strong Feelings,” and Dry Cleaning’s take on Grimes’ “Oblivion” as part of 4AD’s 40th anniversary EP series. Now, with New Long Leg arriving this Friday, Dry Cleaning are back with one more preview of the album.

Dry Cleaning’s latest is called “Unsmart Lady.” “‘Fat podgy, non make-up’ — I was thinking about these things that are supposed to be a source of shame about your appearance and wanting to use them in a powerful way,” vocalist Florence Shaw said in a statement. “Just trying to survive when you feel knackered and put-upon and shit about yourself, but you say, ‘I don’t care what I’m supposed to be.'”

Compared to the post-punk pulse that most often runs through Dry Cleaning’s music, “Unsmart Lady” is a bit of a gnarlier groove, something almost more approaching grunge than the touchstones we’re used to hearing from the band. It comes with a video directed by Tilly Shiner. Check it out below.

New Long Leg is out 4/2 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.