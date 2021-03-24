Hear 4AD Classics Covered By Bradford Cox, Future Islands, Jenny Hval, & More

New Music March 24, 2021 10:25 AM By Peter Helman

To celebrate their 40th anniversary, 4AD are releasing Bills & Aches & Blues, a covers compilation where 18 artists on the current 4AD roster covering classic songs from the label’s catalog. Although the whole comp will be available on 4/2, it’s being shared in weekly EP-length installments.

We’ve already gotten EP1 and EP2, featuring the Breeders, U.S. Girls, Aldous Harding, Tkay Maidza, Tune-Yards, Helado Negro, Efterklang, Bing And Ruth, and more. And today, we’re getting the third installment.

Bills & Aches & Blues EP3 boasts some more big names: Future Islands, Jenny Hval, Band To Watch Dry Cleaning, and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox. They’re covering Colourbox’s “The Moon Is Blue,” Lush’s “Sunbathing,” Grimes’ “Oblivion,” and the Breeders’ “Mountain Battles,” respectively. Listen to their takes below.

The full Bills & Aches & Blues will be out digitally on 4/2. Physical editions will be out later this year — pre-order those here. The final EP, out next will, will feature SOHN, Becky And The Birds, Ex:Re, and Big Thief.

