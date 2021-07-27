Meatbodies – “The Hero”

LA garage rock trio Meatbodies are gearing up to release their new album 333. It’s the first thing that they’ve recorded since frontman Chad Ubovich, also in Fuzz and Mikal Cronin’s band, got sober, and it’ll supposedly take the band in directions more informed by post-punk and shoegaze than their past work. We’ve already posted first single “Reach For The Sunn,” and today, the band has shared the album’s final track “The Hero.”

“The Hero” is a loose, sprawling psychedelic rock jam, and it’s got a disquieting video from director Casey Hanson. In the freaked-out clip, Meatbodies and friends hang out in the desert, rocking clown makeup and shooting guns at the camera. In a press release, Hanson says, “The video and song are an exercise in sarcasm. Further, it’s maybe a jaded/cynical expression in regards to the good-evil duality narrative fed to us by people — idealizing machines of war, fetishizing trauma. It’s also just pretty colors and wrestling heel antics.” Check it out below.

333 is out 9/3 on In The Red. Pre-order it here.