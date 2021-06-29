Meatbodies – “Reach For The Sunn”

LA garage rock crew Meatbodies, who were a 2014 Band To Watch, have announced their new album 333, the follow-up to 2017’s Alice. Lead single “Reach For The Sunn” is out now, and it showcases a new direction for the band — less garage-y, more intense. Cocooned in eerie synths and airy vocals, the song leans more towards post-punk and shoegaze.

“I’d been touring for eight years straight with all these bands, and just couldn’t do it anymore,” frontman Chad Ubovich, who’s also in Fuzz and Mikal Cronin’s backing band, said in a statement. “There was also a feeling in the air that everything was changing, politically. Things just didn’t feel right, and I went down a dark path.” The darkness is palpable on this new track; it gradually steeps deeper and deeper into immersive, all-encompassing noise-rock that resembles something apocalyptic.

Listen to “Reach For The Sunn” below.

333 arrives 9/3 via In The Red. Pre-order it here.