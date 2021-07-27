Spirits Having Fun – “Entropy Transfer Partners”

Spirits Having Fun – “Entropy Transfer Partners”

Earlier this month, Spirits Having Fun announced their sophomore album, the fittingly titled Two. They also shared a lead single, “Hold The Phone.” Today, they’re back with another one.

Spirits Having Fun’s latest preview of Two is called “Entropy Transfer Partners.” Here’s what guitarist/vocalist Andrew Clinkman had to say about it:

I wrote the lyrics for “Entropy Transfer Partners” in fall 2019, and at that time wanted to express an overwhelming frustration that I felt and shared with many people in my life around the precarity of carving out a life, paying rent and engaging with the infinite hellscape of our healthcare system to stay alive. I also wanted to envision a world where we can find our collective power and fight back to win a less cruel future. I didn’t know a pandemic would worsen all of these conditions many times over, but I still believe the way forward is solidarity. We won’t work to create the shit you monetize, to run our lives!

Check it out below.

Two is out 9/3 via Born Yesterday Records. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

Comments

